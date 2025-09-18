Korn have returned to the concert stage and fans in Ottawa got the first concert of the band's Canadian tour with Gojira and Loathe Wednesday night (Sept. 17) at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The group has limited their 2025 touring primarily to festival appearances, playing Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville earlier this year before hitting up a number of European festivals this summer. They also shared the stage with System of a Down in late August in East Rutherford, N.J.

This marks the band's first extended headline run of the year as they hit several Canadian markets en route to their Oct. 4 appearance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento.

What Did Korn Play at Their 2025 Canadian Tour Opener?

The Korn setlist on opening night was heavy with fan favorites. The band didn't venture too far off script with Jonathan Davis stepping up to the mic to ask fans "Are you ready?" with the staple "Blind" to kick things off.

In total, Korn delivered a 19-song set complete with an encore that included "4 U," "Falling Away From Me," "Divine" and "Freak on a Leash."

See the setlist (per Setlist.fm) and check out some fan-shot video below.

Korn — Sept. 17, 2025 Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Setlist

1. "Blind"

2. "Twist"

3. "Here to Stay"

4. "Got the Life"

5. "Clown"

6. "Did My Time"

7. "Porno Creep"

8. "Shoots and Ladders" (with snippet of Metallica's "One")

9. "Cold"

10. "Coming Undone" (with snippet of Queen's "We Will Rock You")

11. "Twisted Transistor"

12. "A.D.I.D.A.S."

13. "Dirty"

14. "Somebody Someone"

15. "Y'All Want a Single"

Encore

16. "4 U"

17. "Falling Away From Me"

18. "Divine"

19. "Freak on a Leash"

Korn, "Blind" (Ottawa Sept. 17, 2025)

Korn, "Coming Undone" (Ottawa Sept. 17, 2025)

Korn, "Twisted Transistor" (Ottawa Sept. 17, 2025)

What Did Gojira Play?

For Gojira, this marked their first shows since August when they concluded their European summer tour on Aug. 21 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

As for their first show on the Canadian tour, Gojira, much like Korn, stuck to a well established setlist. The group played an 11-song performance bookended by the set opener "Only Pain" and finishing out with "Amazonia." Just prior to the final song, Gojira performed their Grammy-winning traditional cover of "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)."

Their full setlist, as shared by Setlist.fm, can be viewed below. See some fan-shot video as well.

Gojira — Sept. 17, 2025 Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Setlist

1. "Only Pain"

2. "The Axe"

3. "Backbone"

4. "Stranded"

5. "Flying Whales"

6. "The Cell"

7. "From the Sky"

8. "Another World"

9. "Silvera"

10. "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca Ira!)"

11. "Amazonia"

Gojira, "Only Pain" (Ottawa Sept. 17, 2025)

Gojira, "Flying Whales" (Ottawa Sept. 17, 2025)

Gojira, "Stranded" (Ottawa Sept. 17, 2025)

What Did Loathe Play?

Loathe have enjoyed a bit of a breather this summer. The band last performed in June at the Outbreak Festival in Manchester, England. But the time came Wednesday for the group to strap on their instruments once more.

The tour openers rocked through an 11-song setlist that started to pick up with "Revenant" and finished strong with standout offerings "Is It Really You?" and the show closing "Gored."

Get a closer look at Loathe's set (via Setlist.fm) below.

Loathe — Sept. 17, 2025 Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Setlist

1. "Intro"

2. "Revenant"

3. "Aggressive Evolution"

4. "Dance on My Skin"

5. "Screaming"

6. "451 Days"

7. "New Faces in the Dark"

8. "Heavy Is the Head That Falls With the Weight of a Thousand Thoughts"

9. "Gifted Every Strength"

10. "Is It Really You?"

11. "Gored"

Where Can I See Korn, Gojira and Loathe + How Can I Get Tickets?

While the Ottawa show is in the books, there's still a full Canadian tour ahead. The three bands will venture to the Centre Videotron in Quebec City on Friday (Sept. 19). The Canadian run is booked through Oct. 1 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

All dates can be seen below and ticketing info can be found through Korn's website.

Korn / Gojira / Loathe 2025 Canadian Tour

Sept. 19 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Centre Videotron

Sept. 20 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Sept. 22 - London, Ontario @ Canada Life Place

Sept. 25 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Sept. 28 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 29 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Oct. 1 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena