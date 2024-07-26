Fans React to Gojira Playing at 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

Simply put, Gojira's performance at the 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony is being viewed as a huge win. The band delivered a pummeling performance perched in various window openings of a riverside castle, eventually joined by opera vocalist Marina Votti who sung along from atop a perch on a ship floating in the river.

Immediately after the performance, X (formerly Twitter) was abuzz with positive reaction to the band being included in the ceremony and killing it in the process. They even delivered a breakdown during the performance which no doubt set off many metal fans watching from home.

Even NBC host Kelly Clarkson was raving about how cool the performance was and how the mix of metal and opera caught her ear.

So what did was the social media reaction to Gojira's Olympic appearance?

What Social Media Is Saying About Gojira's Olympic Performance

For some, Gojira's appearance was a pleasant surprise, catching them off guard after missing the news that had circulated prior.

"Oh shit they had gojira play? welp that's definitely gonna be the highlight of the olympics, might as well throw your TV in the ocean now tbh," remarked one fan. "Gojira playing in the olympics opening ceremony was not on my 2024 bingo card," added another person.

Others marveled at the idea of even having metal representation at the Olympics.

"Gojira just made the Olympics metal, that's pretty nifty," noted one person on the X platform. "Dude, Gojira at Olympics was fucking SIIIIIIICK," added another fan. "Already one of the best Olympics ever! #Gojira #Paris2024," proclaimed another fan.

As for the performance itself, one person proclaimed, "Gojira just showed the world how it's done. I love that a French heavy metal band opened the Olympics with headless Marie Antoinettes, that's so f'ing metal!" "i am geeking SO hard over that gojira performance, i love the olympics bro," added another person. "Brutal, beautiful, best Olympic opening ever," stated a third person. "Gojira pulled no punches and provided a nice reminder to those in power."

You want memes? Fans used some popular video content to express their feelings.

See some of the additional commentary about Gojira's Olympic Opening Ceremonies performance below.

