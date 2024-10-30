Mike Portnoy Pays Tribute to Late Sister After Emotional Dream Theater Performance

Mike Portnoy played Dream Theater's Tuesday night show (Oct. 29) with a heavy heart after learning of the death of his sister Samantha just hours before hitting the stage. The drummer decided to carry on with the performance and the band paid homage with an emotional performance of the song "The Spirit Carries On" in her honor.

Singer James LaBrie informed the audience of the somber circumstances in which they were performing before playing the song.

"This song has so much meaning for each and every one of us," said the singer. "Before the show tonight, Mike Portnoy's sister, just a few hours ago, passed away. Samantha. So we're going to ask each and every one of you to sing this one out of your heart. We're going to sing it for Samantha up in heaven and for the other dearly departed. This one's for Samantha. Let's do this right."

What followed was a tear-inducing performance with the audience lit up with camera lights and singing along. Portnoy himself made a prayer motion just before starting the track and lit up his own phone with his hands to the sky. Fan-shot video of the performance can be seen below:

Dream Theater, "The Spirit Carries On" (Live in Zagreb, Croatia)

What Mike Portnoy Said About His Sister's Death

After the performance, Portnoy commented on what he called "one of the hardest shows I've ever had to play." He then addressed the passing of his sister, her longtime support of the band and using the spirt of music to get through the tough moments of the night.

On Facebook, Portnoy posted, "Tonight in Zagreb Croatia was one of the hardest shows I’ve ever had to play. About 30 minutes before showtime, I received a call from my brother that my loving sister Samantha Leone Cattaneo had just passed away. My sister had been battling Cancer all year and the last few days she took a turn for the worse…it’s been a devastating couple of days for me and my family knowing the inevitable was coming."

He added, "As hard as it was, tonight's show went on and James dedicated 'The Spirit Carries On' to her…this picture is from tonight…those lights in the air were for Sam…I wept like a baby the entire time (John even came and sat beside me at my kit for the ending solo which meant so much to me…)"

"My sister was always one of DT’s biggest fans & supporters and us reuniting meant sooooooo much to her," he continued. "She wanted so badly to be in London but her health had declined so quickly that it was impossible for her to travel. But she told me she watched some videos of the show online in the hospital and I know how happy it made her."

READ MORE: Dream Theater Play Lots of Rarities at First Reunion Show With Mike Portnoy

The drummer concluded, "I will be thinking of her each and every night on stage throughout this tour when we play 'The Spirit Carries On' knowing that she now gets to watch every show, every night, everywhere. I love you Sis." #RIPSamanthaLeoneCattaneo #FuckCancer

Dream Theater's 40th Anniversary Tour continues on its current European tour leg through Nov. 24 in Amsterdam. A South American tour will follow in December with the band's next North American tour leg starting Feb. 7 in Philadelphia.

All dates, cities and venues along with ticketing information can be found through the band's website.