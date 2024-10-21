Dream Theater Play Lots of Rarities at First Show With Mike Portnoy in 14 Years

At the O2 Arena in London yesterday (Oct. 20), Dream Theater kicked off their 40th anniversary tour with an 18-song set. It was the prog metal legends' first show with drummer Mike Portnoy since Aug. 8, 2010.

The set was broken into two acts featuring loads of rarities, follow by a three-song encore of some of Dream Theater's most well-known hits.

It's been nearly one year since Dream Theater welcomed Portnoy back to the fold, which meant saying goodbye to Mike Mangini, who joined the group in 2011 and and played on five studio albums. It also means fans have been waiting patiently for this first show that reunites this classic lineup that was first together from 1999 through 2010.

READ MORE: Fans React to New Dream Theater Song 'Night Terror'

Six songs were played for the first time in at least 10 years, some having not been played since the mid-2000s. Additional highlights include the live debut of "Night Terror," the first song to be released off Dream Theater's 2025 album Parasomnia as well as a pair of Mangini era offerings.

The full performance of the 26-minute "Octavarium" closed out Act II and fans are particularly thrilled to see this!

You can see the complete setlist and fan-filmed footage of the show further down the page.

Dream Theater Tour Dates + New Album

Dream Theater's 23-date 40th anniversary tour in Europe continues through Nov. 24.

A North American leg will follow, kicking off on Feb. 7, the same date as the release of the band's 16th studio album, Parasomnia.

Dream Theater Live — Oct. 20, 2024

Dream Theater Setlist — Oct. 20, 2024

Act I

01. "Metropolis Pt. 1: The Miracle And The Sleeper" (first time since 2017)

02. "Act I: Scene Two: I. Overture 1928"

03. "Act I: Scene Two: II. Strange Déjà Vu"

04. "The Mirror" (first time since 2014, with "Lie" outro)

05. "Panic Attack" (first time since 2015)

06. "Barstool Warrior" (first time with Mike Portnoy)

07. "Hollow Years" (first time since 2010; demo version)

08. "Constant Motion" (first time since 2015)

09. "As I Am" (first time since 2019)

Act II

10. "Night Terror" (live debut)

11. "This Is The Life" (first time since 2012, first time with Mike Portnoy)

12. "Under A Glass Moon" (first time since 2017)

13. "Vacant" (first time since 2006)

14. "Stream Of Consciousness" (first time since 2004)

15. "Octavarium" (first time in full since 2006)

Encore

16. "Act II: Scene Six: Home"

17. "Act II: Scene Eight: The Spirit Carries On"

18. "Pull Me Under"

via setlist.fm

The Best Album by 10 Huge Prog Metal Bands Keep scrolling to see why these albums are the best of the bunch! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum