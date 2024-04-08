Dream Theater have announced a 2024 tour in celebration of their 40th anniversary, which also marks their first tour with drummer Mike Portnoy since 2010.

The 23-date European trek kicks off Oct. 20 in London at the iconic O2 arena, and wraps up in late November in Amsterdam. See the full list of dates below.

“This tour is going to be incredibly special for all of us! Each show will surely be filled with anticipation and a variety of emotions. We can’t wait to step on stage together once again and begin this historic celebration of 40 years with everyone this Fall," Dream Theater wrote in a statement.

"This is just the beginning, and we will have plenty of more exciting Dream Theater news to share in the coming months."

Portnoy parted ways with Dream Theater in 2011 after playing with them since their formation in 1985. His last show with the group took place in August of 2010 in Japan, and thus they announced Mike Mangini as his successor in early 2011. After a 13-year separation, the legendary prog metal outfit officially welcomed Portnoy back this past October.

In an 2016 interview with Louder Sound, the drummer explained that he left the band because he didn't want his entire career to be based around one group.

“I didn’t want to play with the same four musicians for the rest of my life. I needed to spread my wings, and I knew I had more to offer than just Dream Theater," he said.

"I think if you look at my body of work now it speaks for itself, and I’ve done over 50 albums with so many different bands, in so many different styles, from metal to rock and prog, and everything in between. All of the bands that I’ve been in make up the bigger picture of who I am, and I would hope that my musical legacy is about all of those things."

Dream Theater 2024 European Tour Dates

Oct. 20 – London, England @ The O2

Oct. 22 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall

Oct. 23 – Koln, Germany @ Palladium

Oct. 25 – Milan, Italy @ Forum

Oct. 26 – Rome, Italy @ Palazzo dello Sport

Oct. 28 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith

Oct. 29 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Arena Zagreb

Nov. 1 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

Nov. 2 – Prague. Czech Republic @ Fortuna Arena

Nov. 3 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena

Nov. 6 – Helsinki, Finland @ Metro Areena

Nov. 8 – Stockholm. Sweden @ Waterfront

Nov. 9 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

Nov. 10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Poolen

Nov. 12 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal

Nov. 13 – Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall

Nov. 14 – Lyon, France @ Halle Tony Garnier

Nov. 16 – Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena

Nov. 17 – Madrid, Spain @ La Cubierta de Leganés

Nov. 20 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Beethovensaal

Nov. 21 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhundderthalle

Nov. 23 – Paris, France @ Adidas Arena

Nov. 24 – Amsterdam @ AFAS Live

