Watch Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy, John Petrucci and Jordan Rudess play their favorite drum parts, guitar riffs and keyboard parts in Loudwire's latest Gear Factor video compilation.

Gear Factor is the story of each musician as they take us through the music that inspired them to play an instrument, the first bits they learned, some of their favorites from their childhood heroes and select ones from the Dream Theater catalog as well.

Below, you'll see Portnoy tear through iconic Led Zeppelin drum parts, Petrucci plays some Iron Maiden and Jordan Rudess absolutely shreds "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star."

Rudess even jokes that he hasn't played "Light My Fire" by The Doors in about 50 years and then proceeds to play it flawlessly.

The true mastery of each instrument that's on display here is pretty mindblowing, even if it's exactly what we expect from these schooled prog metal technicians. Their passion for playing and the reverence for their influences are unwavering, each expressing pure joy as they recollect their history as musicians.

Watch the Gear Factor compilation with Dream Theater directly below.

Gear Factor: Dream Theater's John Petrucci, Mike Portnoy + Jordan Rudess