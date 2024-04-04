What is the most played song live from each Dream Theater album?

Dream Theater have earned a reputation as one of metal's more jaw-dropping live acts and one of progressive metal's more prolific bands.

At the time of publication, the band has an impressive 15 studio albums with their next album — their first after reuniting with Mike Portnoy — already in progress.

The group has always kept it interesting live, varying up their setlists and for the most part keeping audiences always on their toes.

Perhaps that's why their most performed song live currently stands at over 200 more performances than the next closest song. But then again, "Pull Me Under" was the band's first major radio hit and therefore is likely a setlist necessity.

In fact, the Images and Words album alone contains seven of the band's 10 most performed songs, according to Setlist.fm, easily making it their most popular album when it comes to the live setting.

As you might expect, you have to dig a little deeper for the newer albums, but Dream Theater has certainly given their favored tracks from each album plenty of play.

So, which Dream Theater song has been played the most live from each album? Take a look below.

The Most Played Song Live From Every Dream Theater Album With Setlist.fm as our guide, here are the most played songs live from each Dream Theater album (as of April 3, 2024). Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire