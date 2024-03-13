Here are the 10 best guitar and keyboard duos in progressive metal!

Compared to its older brother – progressive rock – progressive metal is surprisingly scarce when it comes to robust and enduring keyboardists.

Apologies to legends such as Fates Warning, Queensrÿche and Iron Maiden, but we’re not talking about groups in which keyboards are routinely treated as a subordinate instrument and/or a member’s secondary option.

We’re also not referring to acts with an inconsistent roster of studio/session players from one album to the next.

Instead, we mean lineups that feature a dominant player in terms of their tenure and their techniques.

Rather than reside in the background, these musicians are a forceful and reliable part of their ensemble. In addition – and as the alliances on this list highlight – the best keyboardists in those respects regularly serve as the perfect counterparts to their guitarist colleagues (and vice versa).

As amazing as they are individually, these guitar and keyboard duos become exponentially more powerful when they partner up!

The 10 Best Prog Metal Guitar + Keyboard Duos Guitarists/keyboardists who go together like two peas on a prog metal pod. Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum