Dream Theater have officially announced their first new album with Mike Portnoy since 2009, Parasomnia, alongside the release of the first song, the nearly 10-minute "Night Terror."

The prog metal masters reunited with their legendary drummer in late of October of last year, following a five-album run with Mike Mangini behind the kit.

The timing also aligns with what will be Dream Theater's 40th anniversary in 2025 and they're getting a jumpstart on the celebrations with a celebratory tour that kicks off later this month in Europe. Meanwhile, fans in North America will get their chance to see this lineup back in action next February and March.

At the time the reunion was made public, Portnoy exclaimed, “I am overwhelmed with joy to be returning home and reuniting with my brothers! There is so much shared history between us all…so many memories, so much music…to think we’re coming up on 40 years since this journey began! The idea of creating new music together is so exciting and I absolutely cannot wait to hit the road and get to play live for a whole new generation of fans that weren’t ever able to see this lineup before…There’s no place like home!!”

And while Dream Theater will be observing their 40th anniversary, sights are also set on the future with this new record, their first with Portnoy since Black Clouds and Silver Linings.

Parasomnia will be released on Feb. 7 through InsideOut Music.

Get a taste and check out "Night Terror" directly below (along with the lyrics) and view the artwork and complete track listing further down the page.

Pre-orders for Parasomnia, Dream Theater's 16th album, will be available starting Oct. 11 and you can get more concert information at the band's website.

Dream Theater, "Night Terror" Music Video + Lyrics

Spiders seeking shelter

Fading with the dawn

Vanishing at sunrise

As morning light shines on Sacrificial martyr

Victim dressed in white

Headed for the slaughter

Angels cry for her tonight To the cross

At the stake

To the lions

On the rack I break

I break Night terror

Hysteria

Nocturnal trial by fire

Eyes open wide but I can’t see Mind awake

Body at rest

Drifting through sleep transition

Borderland state

Swimming through waves

Sensory dream condition Without warning

I fall down the bottomless well

Flesh is crawling

Need to claw my way out of this hell By the sword

On the wheel

Twisting in the wind

Pierce the silence

With a scream

Why can’t I remember anything?

Anything Night terror

Hysteria

Nocturnal trial by fire

Eyes open wide but I can’t see I can’t see

Dream Theater, Parasomnia Artwork + Track Listing

Dream Theater, 'Parasomnia' album cover Inside Out Music loading...

1. "In The Arms Of Morpheus" (5:22)

2. "Night Terror" (9:55)

3. "A Broken Man" (8:30)

4. "Dead Asleep" (11:06)

5. "Midnight Messiah" (7:58)

6. "Are We Dreaming?" (1:28)

7. "Bend The Clock" (7:24)

8. "The Shadow Man Incident" (19:32)

