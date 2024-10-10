Dream Theater Debut ‘Night Terror’ + Announce New Album ‘Parasomnia’
Dream Theater have officially announced their first new album with Mike Portnoy since 2009, Parasomnia, alongside the release of the first song, the nearly 10-minute "Night Terror."
The prog metal masters reunited with their legendary drummer in late of October of last year, following a five-album run with Mike Mangini behind the kit.
The timing also aligns with what will be Dream Theater's 40th anniversary in 2025 and they're getting a jumpstart on the celebrations with a celebratory tour that kicks off later this month in Europe. Meanwhile, fans in North America will get their chance to see this lineup back in action next February and March.
At the time the reunion was made public, Portnoy exclaimed, “I am overwhelmed with joy to be returning home and reuniting with my brothers! There is so much shared history between us all…so many memories, so much music…to think we’re coming up on 40 years since this journey began! The idea of creating new music together is so exciting and I absolutely cannot wait to hit the road and get to play live for a whole new generation of fans that weren’t ever able to see this lineup before…There’s no place like home!!”
And while Dream Theater will be observing their 40th anniversary, sights are also set on the future with this new record, their first with Portnoy since Black Clouds and Silver Linings.
Parasomnia will be released on Feb. 7 through InsideOut Music.
Get a taste and check out "Night Terror" directly below (along with the lyrics) and view the artwork and complete track listing further down the page.
Pre-orders for Parasomnia, Dream Theater's 16th album, will be available starting Oct. 11 and you can get more concert information at the band's website.
Dream Theater, "Night Terror" Music Video + Lyrics
Spiders seeking shelter
Fading with the dawn
Vanishing at sunrise
As morning light shines on
Sacrificial martyr
Victim dressed in white
Headed for the slaughter
Angels cry for her tonight
To the cross
At the stake
To the lions
On the rack I break
I break
Night terror
Hysteria
Nocturnal trial by fire
Eyes open wide but I can’t see
Mind awake
Body at rest
Drifting through sleep transition
Borderland state
Swimming through waves
Sensory dream condition
Without warning
I fall down the bottomless well
Flesh is crawling
Need to claw my way out of this hell
By the sword
On the wheel
Twisting in the wind
Pierce the silence
With a scream
Why can’t I remember anything?
Anything
Night terror
Hysteria
Nocturnal trial by fire
Eyes open wide but I can’t see
I can’t see
Dream Theater, Parasomnia Artwork + Track Listing
1. "In The Arms Of Morpheus" (5:22)
2. "Night Terror" (9:55)
3. "A Broken Man" (8:30)
4. "Dead Asleep" (11:06)
5. "Midnight Messiah" (7:58)
6. "Are We Dreaming?" (1:28)
7. "Bend The Clock" (7:24)
8. "The Shadow Man Incident" (19:32)
