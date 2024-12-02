It's time to drum up some applause for your favorite metal drummers as we showcase their talents in this Loudwire collection of mind-boggling metal drum solos.

In this collection, we show you the wide array in which these skilled stickmen choose to bring their talents to an audience. You've got some showmanship from Testament's Gene Hoglan using breaks in his solo to get the audience to chant along.

Gojira's Mario Duplantier puts his emphasis on the cymbals during his solo breakdown. And you've got the pure speed and power of former Sepultura and current Slipknot drummer Eloy Casagrande on display here as well.

Speaking of Slipknot, there's even some gravity-defying playing from the late great Joey Jordison in this compilation.

If drumming is your passion or if you just feel like tapping your hands and toes along to some impressive playing, check out this collection of 10 Mind-Boggling Metal Drum Solos in the video below.

10 Mind-Boggling Metal Drum Solos