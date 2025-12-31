Dream Theater’s Mike Portnoy Reveals His Top 10 Albums of 2025
Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy has unveiled his annual Top 10 of 2025 for albums, film and TV while also paying tribute to some influential musicians and figures we lost throughout the year.
Not only is Portnoy one of the most elite drummers in the world, he's still a diehard fan at heart, constantly seeking out new music that excites him and keeps his flame burning hot a bright. It's one of his most endearing qualities because when he's not behind the kit hammering away with mind-blowing fills at turn-on-a-dime time changes, he's just like the rest of us.
Naturally, Portnoy's unranked list of this year's best albums skews heavily toward prog. But, as we know, prog rock and prog metal cast a wide stylistic net, from the avant-garde unpredictability of Igorrr to the jazz-addled extreme metal of Imperial Triumphant to Steven Wilson's two-song space rock journey.
He also shouted out the latest from Tallah and their first album with Max Portnoy (Mike's son) switching from drums to bass. It sounds like dad is impressed!
The yearly wrap-up also includes a list of Portnoy's own releases throughout the year. Prior to rejoining Dream Theater, it wasn't uncommon to see a handful of titles under this section. But with the prog metal legends touring in celebration of their 40th anniversary and in support of their new LP Parasomnia, this section was notably shorter than in the past. In addition to the new studio album with Dream Theater (Portnoy's first with them since 2009), the group issued a live album, Quarantième: Live à Paris.
Below, see what albums made Portnoy's Top 10 of 2025 and, in his Instagram post, view his selections for best film and TV shows as well.
Mike Portnoy's 10 Favorite Albums of 2025
Listed in no particular order...
- Igorrr, Amen
- Cardiacs, LSD
- Sloan, Based on the Best Seller
- Moron Police, Pachinko
- Steven Wilson, The Overview
- Biffy Clyro, Futique
- Cosmic Cathedral, Deep Water
- Spock's Beard, The Archaeoptimist
- Tallah, Primeval: Obsession // Detachment
- Imperial Triumphant, Goldstar
