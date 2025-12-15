Here are the 11 best prog metal songs of 2025!

It’s truly been difficult to keep track of all the outstanding progressive metal songs released this year by both top-tier acts and artists who’re either just starting out or have yet to reach the next level of popularity and acclaim.

As such – and because we were only able to honor a few of them when we dove into the 51 best rock + metal songs of 2025 – we’re now combining those picks with nearly a dozen more to better represent how many exceptional genre compositions came out since January.

READ MORE: The 25 Best Progressive Metal Albums of the 2000s (Ranked)

You won’t be surprised to see that many of our picks appeared on records that made our list of the 11 best prog metal albums of 2025 as well. However, there are also a few cases in which the entire LP didn’t make the cut for that breakdown but a specific song from it is worthy of inclusion here.

So, get ready to immerse yourself in an extra batch of extraordinary progressive metal music as we run through the 11 best prog metal songs of 2025 (arranged by release date, not ranking)!

*Also, we’re going by the release date of the single when applicable and the release date of the whole album when said song wasn’t issued separately