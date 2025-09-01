Here are the 11 best progressive black metal albums of all time!

Like death metal, black metal is probably not a subgenre you’d immediately think would work well with elements of prog rock. Yet, as our list of the 11 best progressive black metal bands of all time showed, any musical mashup can be awesome if it’s done well.



As a result – and because we recently looked at the 11 best progressive death metal albums of all time – now’s the perfect opportunity to examine why those progressive black metal bosses (alongside others) are so remarkable.

How, you might ask? By running through the 11 best progressive black metal albums ever!



Although progressive black metal got going around the mid-90s, it didn’t cement its ascension until the early 2000s, so we’ll warn you now that there’s nothing here from the 20th century. Obviously, we’re still talking about bands that began back then – such as Emperor, Borknagar and Sigh – but we’ve chosen only works that released post-2000. (Hopefully, that adds intrigue and mystery regarding which ones we did include.)

As usual, our choices were based on both our personal preferences and what the consensus seems to be with fans. Nevertheless, we know some of them will get you fired up in good and bad ways, and we’d love to know how your list would differ from ours!

So, put on your corpse paint, bake your black metal cookies and prepare to scream, shriek and get atmospheric as we run through the 11 best progressive black metal albums of all time!

The 11 Best Progressive Black Metal Albums of All Time These progressive black metal albums masterfully meld desolate shrieks, chilling atmospheres and elaborate instrumentation! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

