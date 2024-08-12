Here’s the best album by 10 huge progressive metal bands.

Already, we've looked at the most underrated album by 10 big prog metal bands. You know, the records that are far from perfect but still deserve more appreciation than they’ve gotten over the years.

Now, we’re shifting gears to look at the greatest album by a few of those same bands and a few new ones.

Some picks are more universally agreed upon than others – so expect a couple of surprising, or even controversial, choices – yet for our money, the following 10 albums are absolutely the cream of the crop.

READ MORE: The Best Non-‘Epic’ Song by 10 Classic Prog Rock Bands

Why? Because they’re so ambitious, representative and mind-blowing that they embody everything that’s exceptional about the people who made them. Even if one or two other LPs within the same discography are almost as outstanding, they simply can’t match what these collections did.

In other words, not only do these records epitomize what these artists have accomplished, but by leading the pack, they’re inherently 10 of the best progressive metal albums of all time as well.

The Best Album by 10 Huge Prog Metal Bands Keep scrolling to see why these albums are the best of the bunch! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum