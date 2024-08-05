The Best Non-‘Epic’ Song by 10 Classic Prog Rock Bands

Here's the best non-"epic" song (lasting fewer than 10 minutes) from 10 classic prog rock bands!

Last month, Loudwire dove into the best “epic” song by 10 classic prog rock bands, during which we showed love to the greatest 10-plus minute compositions from mainstays such as Jethro Tull, Pink Floyd, Rush and Emerson, Lake & Palmer. Considering that the style is known for having tunes that can last upwards of 10, 20, or even 40 minutes, it was no easy task!

Now, it’s time to look at some of the top-tier genre tracks that don’t exceed 10 minutes from some of the same groups (and some new ones)!

That’s not to say that everything we’ve chosen is brief; in fact, a handful of these pieces (be they obvious picks or hidden gems) still go for over 8 minutes, whereas one barely reaches the 3-minute mark! Also, some of the acts below extend into other musical territories – namely, art rock, progressive pop and jazz fusion – yet they’re inarguably rooted in progressive rock as well.

In any case, each track embodies its respective artist’s superlative balance of economical runtime, excellent songwriting and elaborate arrangements!