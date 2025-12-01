The Ozzy Osbourne merchandise store has launched a Roger Waters diss shirt that's available for a limited time.

A Reel was shared on Ozzy's Instagram today (Dec. 1) depicting the Prince of Darkness peeing a rainbow on a wall resembling the cover art on Pink Floyd's The Wall. The text on the clip reads, "Another Pr-ck in the Wall Tee available for 48 hours only!"

An audio clip of Sharon Osbourne talking about Waters plays in the background of the graphic.

"He has no charisma, he looks like Frankenstein. The guy is sick in the head, he is not relevant in today's world. Nobody likes him. [He's] boring, [has] no charisma, he's got no stage presence... [he's] envious and he's just a bad seed," Sharon can be heard saying in the Reel.

The audio is from a relatively new episode of The Osbournes podcast, which saw the family sit down together and discuss the death of Ozzy publicly for the first time. Waters came up at one point during the conversation due to some remarks he made about Ozzy after he died.

The shirt is available for $41 through Ozzy's U.K. web store. See the Reel below and a photo of the shirt underneath.

What Happened Between Ozzy Osbourne and Roger Waters?

Waters insulted Ozzy and Black Sabbath during an episode of The Independent Ink podcast not long after the legend died. The ex-Pink Floyd musician had been discussing pop culture icons and how they tend to distract society from political issues when he brought Ozzy up.

"Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his, whatever that state that he was in his whole life, we'll never know. Although, he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense," Waters said.

"The music, I have no idea, I couldn't give a fuck. I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did, I have no interest in.... 'Wahhhh!!!' [sticks tongue out] and biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn't care less."

After learning of Waters' comments, Jack Osbourne blasted the musician in his father's defense.

"Hey Roger Waters — fuck you. How pathetic and out of touch you've become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bullshit in the press. My father always thought you were a cunt — thanks for proving him right," Jack wrote in a social media post.