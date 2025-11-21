If you need some help with your holiday shopping, we've got you covered for the rock and metal fans in your life with our 2025 gift guide.

We gathered some items from our very own online store that would make great gifts for your fellow metalheads, including vinyl records and box sets, artists' coffee brands, band shirts, glassware and much more.

As you scroll the gift guide, you'll see recommendations for:

Vinyl (essentials, vinyl club subscription, box sets)

Electronics (turntables, speakers, headphones, cassette players, CD players

Band merch (shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies)

Loudwire merch (shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, accessories, hats)

Household (mugs, glassware, storage, puzzles)

Books (band graphic novels)

Collectibles (Pop! Funko, figurines)

Coffee (signature coffee from rock and metal artists)

So if there's a particular artist you're searching for vinyl or merch from, you can head directly to the Loudwire store and type them in the search bar.

Another fun thing we're introducing this year is vinyl subscriptions. Fans can choose a genre, select how many records they want to receive, how often they want to receive them and get exclusive perks such as discounts and free shipping.

We also have three bundles to choose from that you can gift to someone else. The minimum duration is for three months but can be set for up to 12. To us, there's no better gift to give someone than the gift of music.

Scroll below through the categories to see some of our favorites from our store and see what else we have in stock by visiting store.loudwire.com for yourself.

vinyl Photoshop loading...

For rock fans, vinyl is the ultimate trophy. It’s the best way to hear music the way it was meant to be heard, and it’s a statement piece they can show off. Plus, we've got all the essentials to keep your LPs in tip-top shape. Bonus: you’ll instantly be their favorite gift-giver.

Vinyl Subscription Packages

Essential LPs for Rock + Metal Fans

Vinyl Care

box sets graphic Lauryn Schaffner loading...

If vinyl is a gift, a box set is a power move. Packed with rare audio, limited artwork and exclusive merch, it’s made for collectors who live and breathe their favorite bands. This is the type of gift they’ll never stop showing off.

Rock + Metal Vinyl Box Sets

electronics graphic Photoshop loading...

Music hits different when the gear is as powerful as the playlist. Whether it’s a new turntable, upgraded speakers, headphones or a throwback cassette/CD player, the right setup brings every riff to life. Give them the sound they deserve.

Turntables

Speakers

Headphones

Cassette Players

CD Players

band merch graphic Photoshop loading...

Rock fans wear their favorite bands like a badge. T-shirts and hoodies aren’t just merch — they’re identity, attitude and a walking playlist. Give them something they’ll be proud to throw on every day whether they're heading to catch a set, running errands or lounging at home.

Rock + Metal Band Shirts

Rock + Metal Sweatshirts and Hoodies

loudwire merch graphic Photoshop loading...

Loudwire merch is for the ones who know their metal history better than their family tree. Shirts, hoodies and more built for fans who live loud, think loud and blast their speakers louder.

Shirts

Sweatshirts and Hoodies

Accessories

Hats

household graphic Photoshop loading...

Why should your playlist be the only loud thing in your house? These home items add personality, attitude and a dash of chaos to everyday life. Home sweet metal.

Mugs

Glassware

Storage

Puzzles

books graphic Photoshop loading...

Rock history hits even harder when you can watch it unfold panel by panel. Our collection of graphic novels, comics, memoirs and photo archives turns band lore into visual storytelling that’s as bold as the music itself. Because rock shouldn’t just be heard — it should be seen.

Graphic Novels

collectibles graphic Photoshop loading...

Some gifts don’t belong in a drawer — they belong on a shelf, in a case, or spotlighted like holy relics. Collectibles give fans something to show off: Perfect for the rock fan who wants to own a piece of legend.

Figures

coffee graphic Photoshop loading...

Fuel their playlist with something as bold as their music taste. Rock-roasted coffee blends bring serious flavor, attitude and enough caffeine to power through late-night listening sessions. Perfect for fans who start the day loud.

Artist Coffee

