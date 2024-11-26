2024 Rock + Metal Holiday Gift Guide

If you're struggling to come up with gift ideas, we're here to help with our 2024 rock and metal holiday gift guide.

It's not always easy coming up with gift ideas for your loved ones, but we've got you covered when it comes to fans of rock and metal music. Our guide features a ton of different gifts that you can purchase directly from this article.

We launched our very own merch store late last year, so we included some of our own products if there are any other Loudwire readers in your life. We have T-shirts, sweaters and hoodies, mugs, a holiday ornament, stickers, pins and a whole lot more — and a few different designs!

Aside from our own merch, we included a bunch of gizmos and gadgets from other places too. There are electronics (such as record and cassette players for fans of physical forms of music), music gear, books and memoirs that came out in 2024, home goods, collector items, film merch and, of course, merch from artists' stores.

We couldn't possibly include merch by every single rock and metal artist, so we picked some unique items from some of the biggest bands' online stores. There's a cooler, spare tire cover, candle, coffee, alcohol, holiday sweaters and more.

Prices for the products are listed underneath the photos. To purchase, click the "Buy it here" link underneath the price. Keep in mind that many of these products are on sale for Black Friday, so the prices may be different than what we listed.

If you don't want to buy the particular item we have featured in the list, maybe it'll help spark an idea for another gift. That's the point of a guide!

Scroll below to see our gift recommendations, and happy holidays!

