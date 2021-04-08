15 Songs From the 1970s You’ll Recognize From the First Few Notes

Although the roots of rock and metal go back further, the 1970s is when the genres truly rose to prominence, with many of their most enjoyable and influential tunes arriving within the decade.

While there are several reasons for why those classic tunes endure — memorable lyrics, captivating melodies, iconic vocals, groundbreaking instrumentation — their openings are almost always the main factor.

After all, there are countless examples of songs whose first few measures are so essential that even the most casual listeners will recognize them (even if they don’t know where the tracks go afterward).

Whether it’s the simplicity of a killer guitar riff, the emotional eloquence of an acoustic arpeggio, or something equally appealing, the following fifteen picks — most of which are stylistic standards by now — will definitely grab you from the start.