Here are 5 prog rock albums over 2 hours long (and worth the listen)!

More than just about any other subgenre of rock, progressive rock can vary greatly in terms of its song lengths. For example, some tunes go for less than three minutes, whereas others might reach upwards of 50 minutes (or more)!

Likewise, many albums – such as Tiger Moth Tales’ Cocoon, Phideaux’s Infernal and Yes’ Tales From Topographic Oceans – last 70, 80 or even 90 minutes. What if we told you, though, that a handful of LPs go for even longer?

How long, you ask? Well, how’s two or even three hours sound?

We’re not talking about records released as deluxe editions with extra tracks and/or bonus discs, either, nor are we considering live albums at all. Rather, we’re referring strictly to base studio albums in all their elongated glory.

Obviously, these collections might have some filler and be a lot to take in at once. Yet, the majority of them – especially the ones we’re checking out below – give listeners plenty of bang for their buck.

So, clear your schedule, turn up your stereo and get comfortable as we explore five prog rock albums over two hours long that are definitely with the listen. We've even arranged them by runtime (going from the shortest to the longest LP) for extra fun and impact!

5 Prog Rock Albums Over 2 Hours Long (and Worth the Listen) These albums push the limits of how long prog rock can last! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum