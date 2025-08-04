The 5 Best Prog Rock Songs Over 20 Minutes Long (Ranked)

Here is a ranking of the five best progressive rock songs over 20 minutes long!

The “epic” song has been a staple of progressive rock since the subgenre began in the late 1960s. Aside from the usual stylistic elements (such as colorfully intricate instrumentation and fantastical storytelling), these pieces go the extra mile by tying together multiple movements that fluidly flow into each other and – more often than not – reprise major themes as they go.

We’ve previously looked at the best “epic” song by 10 classic prog rock bands, as well as the best “epic” song by 11 big prog metal bands. We still stand by our picks for those features, but because they were open to any prog rock or metal song that lasted at least 10 minutes, we thought it was time to dive deeper into the more restrictive yet representational matter of prog rock songs that stretch beyond the 20-minute mark.

Many of the greatest progressive rock tunes go for around two dozen minutes anyway – if not longer – so why not just use that constraint as a starting point for our latest list? As you can see, we’re also organizing our choices by how amazing they are, so make sure you scroll to the bottom to see which one we crown as the ultimate prog rock epic.

No matter if they’re in the No. 5 spot, the No. 1 spot or somewhere in-between, though, these are undoubtedly the five best progressive rock songs over 20 minutes long (ranked)!