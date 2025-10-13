Here are the 11 best prog rock drummers of all time!

Recently, we dove into the 11 best prog rock bassists of all time, with renowned players such as Chris Squire, Geddy Lee, Dave Meros and Colin Edwin making the cut.

As any rock fan knows, though, a great bassist is only one side of the rhythm section coin, so it’s only right that we flip to the other side by investigating the 11 best prog rock drummers of all time!

Obviously, there’s going to be a lot of overlap between the two lists in terms of the bands we’re featuring (including Yes, Rush, Spock’s Beard and Porcupine Tree). As with our bassist picks, though, there are just as many surprises ready to satisfy and split fans (especially considering that being a great prog rock musician is as much about showing restraint and patience as it is showing off in the widest and trickiest ways).

No matter how many of these players are routinely seen as the cream of the crop amongst genre fans, we can only scratch the surface of how many phenomenal percussionists have made prog rock so remarkable.

So, feel free to bang away on your kits (and computer keyboards) as you scroll through our choices to see which ones we got right and which ones we got wrong!

