Here are the 11 best progressive rock bassists of all time!

As with every other member of a progressive rock band, a prog rock bassist needs to be especially versatile and resourceful to match the shifting styles of the music. In other words, they must be equally adept at complementing straightforward tracks with modest bass lines as they are supporting (or even leading) the group’s trickiest and strangest arrangements with bold showmanship.

As such, most prog rock bassists are at least very good, if not great, if they’re able to fulfill their roles.

Yet, there are obviously those special bassists — such as the four, five and six-string masters we’re talking about below — who rise above the rest in terms of their influence, uniqueness and jaw-dropping talent.

You already know at least a couple of the people who made the cut (it’d be downright foolish to leave off Yes’ Chris Squire and Rush’s Geddy Lee). Despite the remaining ones potentially being more surprising and lesser widely celebrated, they undeniably deserve the love for being so damn good at what they do.

Our picks may not be your picks, though, so we’d love to know which musicians you agree with and which ones you don’t (and why).

With that said, get ready to slap da bass alongside the 11 best prog rock (not prog metal) bassists of all time!

The 11 Best Prog Rock Bassists of All Time Did Mike Rutherford, John Wetton and Ray Shulman make the list? Keep scrolling to find out! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The Best + Worst Synth-Era Albums From 5 Classic Prog Rock Bands The highs and lows of five vintage prog rock bands' synth-era experimentations. Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum