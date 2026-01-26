Here are the 25 best prog rock albums of the 2000s (ranked)!

Loudwire has already ranked the 25 best progressive metal albums of the 2000s. Because we had a blast doing so – and because we hope you had a blast reading about our picks – we’re now showing the same sort of love to the prog rock that kicked off the 21st century!

Without a doubt, the 2000s encapsulated some of the genre’s greatest collections, with major players such as Spock’s Beard, The Flower Kings, Porcupine Tree and Marillion continuing to shine as exceptional newcomers such as Beardfish, Riverside, The Mars Volta and Gazpacho emerged.

Obviously, there might be some bands who have multiple LPs on our list since, you know, they dominated the decade. Likewise, there could be a few artists who combine progressive rock and progressive metal, which is why some of their stuff appeared on our 2000s prog metal rundown and other stuff appears here. (For example, you can find Tool’s 10,000 Days and Lateralus; Riverside’s Second Life Syndrome; and Porcupine Tree’s In Absentia on that list.)

No matter how you describe them, though, they definitely deserve the praise they’re about to receive, and if you think we have any glaring omissions below, you might just find them on that other list.

In any case, you simply can’t talk about 2000s prog without honoring these 25 amazing albums and we can’t wait for you to see how many of your favorites are also our favorites!

As always, feel free to chime in with your thoughts on our picks, too!

The 25 Best Prog Rock Albums of the 2000s (Ranked) The peak of 2000s progressive rock starts here! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

