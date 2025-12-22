Here are the 11 best prog rock songs of 2025!

Elsewhere in recapping the year's best in prog, Loudwire rummaged through both the best progressive metal albums and best progressive metal songs of 2025, as well as the best progressive rock albums of the year.

So, it’s time to finish our four-part series by diving into the prog rock songs that impressed us the most over the past several months!

This was probably an even more difficult list to compile than our one about prog metal songs since there were exponentially more tunes battling it out before being excluded or included. Expectedly, about half of our picks are from records that made our prog rock albums feature, too, with the rest being highlights from LPs that almost appeared there.

READ MORE: The 11 Best Prog Rock Concept Albums of All Time (Ranked)

In typical genre fashion, there are a handful of multipart suites here that last between 15 and 30 minutes as well. Luckily, they were released as single tracks, so they’re easier to digest in one shot.

Feel free to champion your own picks – and admonish us for ours – after you’re done reading and listening to what we’re discussing below, too!

Now, let’s get this thing going by going through the 11 best prog rock songs of 2025!