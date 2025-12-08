Here are the 11 best progressive rock albums of 2025!

Loudwire recently looked at the best prog metal albums of 2025, with artists both well established (Amorphis, Between the Buried and Me) and burgeoning (Benthos, Tómarúm) receiving praise for producing outstanding work over the last 11 months.

So, now’s the perfect time to explore the greatest LPs that were released this year by prog metal’s older and gentler sibling: progressive rock!

As with the other list, we’re arranging our picks by release date – so they’re unranked – and coincidentally enough, you’ll notice that most of them came out in either March or November. Plus, you’ll see an almost even split between veteran artists continuing to excel and newer bands whose latest LP stands proudly alongside those other works.

Either way, these sets showcase why progressive rock still shines nearly 60 years after it began, and as always, we’d love to know how many of our picks you’ve heard and/or agree with and if there are any glaring omissions.

Now, let’s stop talking and start honoring the 11 best prog rock albums of 2025!

