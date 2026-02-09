The 5 Absolute Weirdest Prog Rock Bands Ever

Here are the five weirdest prog rock bands ever!

Last month, Loudwire looked at the five absolute weirdest prog metal bands ever, highlighting creators who get as aggressive and complex as they do unapologetically kooky. We wouldn’t feel right if we stopped there, though, so we’re now setting our sights on the strangest ensembles you can find within the bigger and older realm of progressive rock!

Because progressive rock is about 15 years older than progressive metal, there were many more artists to look at (making it even harder to narrow down our picks here). Luckily, we’re able to span pretty much the entire history of the subgenre with our choices, as some of them go back to the 1970s while others are as modern as you can get!

Along the same lines, progressive rock is automatically at least a bit weird by its nature, with odd time signatures, flashy instrumentation and peculiar storytelling being bedrocks of the style. As such, we’ve chosen acts that go the extra mile in exploring the limits of what they can create and what they can get away with. (For instance, one band created their own language!)

In some instances, you can even trace how one group influenced another, so this a bit of an historical overview of prog rock as well!

Whatever the case may be, we’re happy – and a bit hesitant – to present the five absolute weirdest prog rock bands ever!

Whether you’re already a fan or are brand new to their nuttiness, feel free to let us know which of these artists are your favorites, too!

