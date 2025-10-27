Here are the 5 best prog rock songs under 3 minutes long!

If you asked someone to define the most prevalent traits of progressive rock, they’d likely mention prolonged song lengths before almost anything else. Indeed, a single progressive rock composition can span one or both sides of an LP (or even an entire CD) by stretching past the 20, 30, 40 or even 50-minute mark.

That said, countless genre artists – from pioneers such as Rush, Jethro Tull and Kansas to more modern standouts such as Knifeworld, The Flower Kings and Beardfish – also know that it’s possible to make something great in a very short amount of time.

How short, you might ask? Well, in the case of this list, we’re looking at the top prog rock songs that last less than three minutes!

To be clear, we’re not counting pieces that qualify as intros, outtros or segues. Likewise, we’re stipulating that to be a song (rather than a track), it must contain lyrics and vocals that follow a traditional, well, song structure (verse, chorus, etc.). Therefore, instrumentals don’t count, either, nor do gems such as Yes’ “We Have Heaven” (or several other tunes from 1971’s Fragile, for that matter).

Now that that’s all cleared up, let’s jump into the best prog rock songs under three minutes!