The Best Album by 11 Huge Prog Rock Bands

Here’s the best album by 11 huge progressive rock bands.

Aside from a few immensely popular artists (Genesis, ELP, Jethro Tull, Yes, etc.), progressive rock has continued to be a fairly niche and divisive subgenre since its inception in the late 1960s. As such, the fact that it’s birthed many of the greatest albums ever largely goes unacknowledged (and even unnoticed) to this day.

Honestly, numerous icons across the prog rock landscape have delivered several exceptional LPs across their discography – often in consecutive order and years – making it extremely difficult to decide which one of their top-tier records is truly the cream of the crop.

After some very careful considerations and internal debates, however, we’re proud (if nervous) to reveal our picks for the best album by 11 of the biggest prog rock bands of all time.

Some of them are obvious preferences, whereas others may be shocking and contentious choices. At times, they edge out their closest competitors by the smallest of margins, too.

In any case, they’re all downright masterpieces that serve as the most artistically significant, timeless and enjoyable works from their respective creators.

