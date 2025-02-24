Here are 11 obscure prog albums that are just as good as the biggest genre classics!

Ask any prog fan to name the genre’s most important releases and you’re guaranteed to get many of the same answers (Jethro Tull’s Aqualung, Yes’ Close to the Edge, Genesis’ Foxtrot, King Crimson’s In the Court of the Crimson King and Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, to name a few).

Each and every one of those albums is absolutely phenomenal, don’t get us wrong. Yet, there are so many more prog albums that warrant equal amounts of admiration (for their quality, not necessarily their impact) but are far less often championed because, well, they’re simply far less known.

READ MORE: The 12 Best Prog Metal Albums of the '90s (Ranked)

Take the 11 LPs on this list, for example.

They're all essential for fans of the style, but you’d be hard-pressed to find more than a handful of people on any genre-related discussion board (or in any genre-related social gathering) who’re aware of their greatness.



Luckily, we’re here to tell you precisely why the following records are downright remarkable and deserve to be revered as much as their biggest prog brethren.

11 Obscure Prog Albums Just as Good as the Biggest Classics Keep scrolling to see relatively unknown prog records that should be held in the highest regard! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum