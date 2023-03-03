10 Best New Prog Rock + Metal Bands Since 2010, Chosen By Haken’s Ross Jennings

Haken singer Ross Jennings brings you the 10 Best New Prog Rock + Metal Bands Since 2010.

Formed in London in 2007 with 2010's Aquarius serving as their debut, Haken have become one of the premiere names in the prog rock/metal space with a deep catalog that now stands seven albums tall, the new record Fauna being the latest addition.

Of course, tasking Jennings with such an assignment was not easy as he concedes, "It also goes without saying there are hundreds of bands that should be on this list," naming TesseracT and Soen as two other genuine favorites among this breed of heavy prog artists making waves over the last 10-plus years and have released their first album in 2010 or later.

"In such a saturated industry, it takes a lot of time to build traction in this genre, so it's only fair that those bands get a shout out for making their music count during this timespan," adds Jennings.

It's true. Fans have thousands of options when pursuing music of their own choice, which is why we need an experienced and credible guide such as Jennings to lay out a roadmap to some of the most essential prog rock and prog metal as we look for the new leaders of the years to come.

So, first, check out Haken's "Nightingale" off their new album Fauna directly below and then get started on diving into Jennings' picks and fill your ears with some of the most exciting prog out there!

Follow Haken on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Spotify and get your copy of their new album 'Fauna' (out now on InsideOut Music) here.

Haken, "Nightingale" Music Video

10 Best Prog Metal Bands in the Last 10 Years, Chosen By Haken's Ross Jennings Haken singer Ross Jennings schools you in the new school of prog rock and metal!

PLAYLIST: Early Prog Metal - The '80s & '90s