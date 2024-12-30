The Best ‘Epic’ Song by 11 Big Prog Metal Bands

Here's the best "epic" song (lasting 10-plus minutes) from 11 big progressive metal bands!

Back in July 2024, Loudwire looked at the best “epic” song by 10 classic prog rock bands. Now, it’s time to show the same sort of love to the top-tier “epics” from 11 premier progressive metal acts.

Naturally, narrowing down to the final list was difficult, as there are exceptional suites from dozens of genre groups who manage to flex their chaotically complex chops across multiple movements.

READ MORE: The History of Prog Metal in 21 Albums

Nevertheless, the following tracks deserve the most attention because they embody their respective creators’ best efforts to dish out especially lengthy compositions. Beyond that, they house some of the greatest prog metal our ears have ever heard.

That said, we’d love to know if you agree with our picks, as well as which “epic” prog metal tunes you can't stop blasting.

Also, keep in mind that although the oldest track here is from the mid-80s (when prog metal first got going), there simply aren’t as many options to pick from that era, so we’re not distinguishing between “classic” and “modern” artists.