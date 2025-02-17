The Ozzy and Black Sabbath-led Back to the Beginning concert this summer just got a little more star power, with three name acts joining the bill.

The lineup was already pretty stacked with Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon all set to play individual sets during the all-day concert. And that's not to mention a confirmed guest lineup that includes Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde.

Who Has Joined the Back to the Beginning Lineup Bill?

The three new additions to the bill are Guns N' Roses, Tool and Rival Sons.

A new lineup poster has been circulating which now features Guns N' Roses second-billed behind Metallica as the immediate support for Black Sabbath and Ozzy. at the July 5 performance at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Tool are now fourth billed on the concert poster behind Slayer and just ahead of Pantera, while Rival Sons occupy the final slot amongst the acts playing special sets throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, David Ellefson and Jason Momoa have all been added to the special guest list.

back to the beginning updated 2025 bill Live Nation loading...

Ozzy's Plan at the Back to the Beginning Concert

As Ozzy Osbourne recently stated during an appearance on his Ozzy Speaks show on Sirius XM's Ozzy's Boneyard channel, the singer will perform at different intervals during the day. He clarified that he's not playing a full set with Black Sabbath, but rather will be "doing little bits and pieces with them."

Osbourne has dealt with his fair share of health issues in recent years. A 2019 accident resulted in spinal damage while the musician has also been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. That eventually led to the shut down of his "No More Tours 2" trek after multiple delays and the cancellation of his scheduled appearance at the Power Trip festival.

"I am trying to get back on my feet," remarked the singer. "When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I’m not dead. I’m still actively doing things.”