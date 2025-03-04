Slayer have just announced two more shows will take place in 2025, this time a pair of headlining concerts in the U.K. that also feature Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed and Neckbreakker.

The first of the thrash legends' headlining gig will take place at Blackweir Fields on July 3 in Cardiff, Wales, just three days prior to the Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham. Then, the day after (July 6), another headlining concert has been booked at Finsbury Park in London.

These are Slayer's only headlining European shows of the year and marks their return overseas for the first time in six years.

Meanwhile, Back to the Beginning is being billed as a one-off Black Sabbath reunion that will serve as Ozzy Osbourne's last-ever live performance. It features an eye-popping amount of special guests, including Slayer as well as Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pantera, Mastodon, Anthrax and so many more, .

READ MORE: Every Slayer Song Ranked From Worst to Best

Tickets to see Slayer's headlining shows go on sale on March 7 at 10AM GMT with a pre-sale beginning on March 5 at 10 AM GMT. More ticketing information can be found at Slayer's website.

Slayer have not played outside of North America since concluding their farewell tour in Nov. 30, 2019, making this an even more exciting opportunity for headbangers in the U.K. and Europe.

Despite the band's return to the stage at a pair of U.S. festivals last year and another five shows on the books for 2025, fans should not expect Slayer to become a fully active band again. Kerry King, who released his debut solo album From Hell I Rise in 2024, has remained adamant that the group is indeed done touring and recording.

Instead, we'll have to enjoy the fleeting chances to see the 'Big 4' band in action as they come. This year, that means the two aforementioned U.K. dates or July 11 at a week-long festival in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada or at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Ky. on Sept. 18.

Every Thrash Metal 'Big 4' Album Ranked Every album by Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax get ranked worst to best.

Contributions by Philip Trapp, Ed Rivadavia, Jordan Blum, Ayron Rutan and Joe DiVita. Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff