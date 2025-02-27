Slayer Book Third 2025 Show at Huge Non-Metal Festival

Slayer have announced their third show of 2025 and first Canadian date since their 2019 farewell tour, confirming an appearance at Festival d'été de Québec in Quebec City on July 11.

The Canadian festival date lands between Slayer's other two confirmed 2025 shows. The thrash legends will appear at Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" reunion show on July 5 in Birmingham, England, and Louder Than Life festival on Sept. 18 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Slayer's 2025 dates follow a pair of shows in 2024 at Chicago's Riot Fest and California's Aftershock. Since announcing their reunion in early 2024, they've insisted that they won't release new music or embark on a full-scale tour.

"Mark my word: We're never gonna make a record again, we're never gonna tour again," guitarist Kerry King told Australian webzine Metal Roos in December. "Because that was the last thing. We said [back in 2018], 'This is our final tour.' It took five years for us to come and say, 'Hey, here's a couple of shows, five-year anniversary.'"

READ MORE: The Rock and Metal Bands Touring in 2025

What Is Festival d'été de Québec?

Festival d'été de Québec (or FEQ) will mark a substantial departure from the all-rock and metal lineups Slayer have played during their reunion so far.

The 11-day event runs from July 3 to 13 and marks the second-largest music festival in Canada. It features an eclectic variety of artists that should appeal to just about any type of music fan somewhere throughout the event.

The 2025 lineup features many decidedly non-metal headliners, including Rod Stewart, Avril Lavigne, Benson Boone, Hozier and Shania Twain. Slayer will be in good company on their date, however, sharing the bill with Mastodon. Def Leppard and Extreme will also play earlier in the week.

Tickets to Festival d'été de Québec are on sale now, but general admission passes are sold out. Premium viewing passes start at $580. You can learn more on the festival's website.

Slayer Albums Ranked From Worst to Best See how we ranked Slayer's 11 studio albums, from worst to best. Gallery Credit: by Ed Rivadavia