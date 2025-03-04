Bruce Dickinson Announces First North American Solo Tour in Nearly 30 Years
Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has just announced his first North American solo tour in nearly 30 years.
The last time he trekked across the continent as a solo artist was in 1997, two years prior to re-joining Iron Maiden. This run will be in continued support of last year's album, The Mandrake Project, which was the long-awaited follow-up to 2005's Tyranny of Souls.
Enthused about the late summer and early fall tour, Dickinson says, “We are thrilled to be able to take The Mandrake Project out for a proper tour of North America. Last year we did a couple of sold-out U.S. West Coast dates before heading to South America and the response was just incredible."
Previewing a new addition to the setlist, the singer reveals he'll be performing a seven-minute mood-shifter off The Mandrake Project for the first time on tour.
"This time we will add ‘Shadow of The Gods’ to the setlist for this incredible band to perform plus a few other gems so we are really looking forward to seeing our fans again all over the country and for a couple of shows up in Canada," Dickinson adds.
The tour kicks off on Aug. 22 in Anaheim, California and wraps up Oct. 5 back in California with a Los Angeles show.
Tickets go on sale on March 7 at 10AM local time with a mailing list and local pre-sales beginning March 6 at 10AM local time. Get more information at The Mandrake Project website.
See the full list of tour dates below.
Bruce Dickinson 2025 North American Tour Dates
Aug 22 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Aug 23 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
Aug 25 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
Aug 26 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel
Aug 28 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Aug 29 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
Aug 31 — Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma*
Sept 2 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues
Sept 4 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
Sept 7 — Sao Paulo, Brazil @ The Town*
Sept 10 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount
Sept 11 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
Sept 13 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Stage AE
Sept. 14 — Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore Silver Spring
Sept 16 — Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY
Sept 18 — Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
Sept 21 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life*
Sept 23 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ The Fillmore
Sept 25 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
Sept 27 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre
Sept 28 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Uptown
Sept 30 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall
Oct 5 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
