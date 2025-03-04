Bruce Dickinson Announces First North American Solo Tour in Nearly 30 Years

Mariano Regidor, Redferns/Getty Images

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has just announced his first North American solo tour in nearly 30 years.

The last time he trekked across the continent as a solo artist was in 1997, two years prior to re-joining Iron Maiden. This run will be in continued support of last year's album, The Mandrake Project, which was the long-awaited follow-up to 2005's Tyranny of Souls.

Enthused about the late summer and early fall tour, Dickinson says, “We are thrilled to be able to take The Mandrake Project out for a proper tour of North America. Last year we did a couple of sold-out U.S. West Coast dates before heading to South America and the response was just incredible."

READ MORE: The Setlist From Iron Maiden's First Show With Bruce Dickinson

Previewing a new addition to the setlist, the singer reveals he'll be performing a seven-minute mood-shifter off The Mandrake Project for the first time on tour.

"This time we will add ‘Shadow of The Gods’ to the setlist for this incredible band to perform plus a few other gems so we are really looking forward to seeing our fans again all over the country and for a couple of shows up in Canada," Dickinson adds.

The tour kicks off on Aug. 22 in Anaheim, California and wraps up Oct. 5 back in California with a Los Angeles show.

Tickets go on sale on March 7 at 10AM local time with a mailing list and local pre-sales beginning March 6 at 10AM local time. Get more information at The Mandrake Project website.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Bruce Dickinson 2025 North American Tour Dates

Aug 22 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Aug 23 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
Aug 25 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
Aug 26 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel
Aug 28 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Aug 29 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
Aug 31 — Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma*
Sept 2 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues
Sept 4 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
Sept 7 — Sao Paulo, Brazil @ The Town*
Sept 10 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount
Sept 11 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
Sept 13 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Stage AE
Sept. 14 — Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore Silver Spring
Sept 16 — Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY
Sept 18 — Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
Sept 21 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life*
Sept 23 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ The Fillmore
Sept 25 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
Sept 27 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre
Sept 28 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Uptown
Sept 30 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall
Oct 5 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

