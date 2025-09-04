Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy revealed his favorite album of 2025 during a recent appearance on The Eddie Trunk Podcast.

"My favorite album of the year is from a band called Igorrr from France," Portnoy said. "It's really eclectic, like death metal meets chamber music and it's really strange. Eddie, you'd probably hate it, but it's amazing. It's amazing stuff. So I've been on a big kick of theirs lately."

Igorrr is the sobriquet for French musician Gautier Serre, whose music combines black metal with baroque and electronic elements. He released his newest single, "Headbutt," last week. His fifth album, Amen, arrives on Sept. 19.

Listen to Igorrr's 'Headbutt'

Mike Portnoy Also Shouts Out 2024 Favorite Blood Incantation

Portnoy also shouted out modern progressive death metal stalwarts Blood Incantation, whose most recent album, Absolute Elsewhere, was one of his favorites of 2024.

"I also love another progressive death metal band, it's this band called Blood Incantation from Colorado," he enthused. "They've got the typical logo that looks like a tree or a bush, you can't read it. But it's great, heavy death metal stuff mixed with, like, Mellotrons and Pink Floyd kind of influences and stuff like that. Sometimes the weirder, the better for me."

Where Are Dream Theater Touring in 2025?

Portnoy rejoined Dream Theater in 2023 after a 13-year absence. The prog-metal legends released their 16th album, Parasomnia, in February. You can watch the brand new video for "Bend the Clock" below.

"We could not be prouder or more excited about what we created," Portnoy said at the time of the album's release. "We were so inspired being together again and feel we really rose to the occasion to create something special. Parasomnia represents everything that is classic Dream Theater … mixing tastes of the past with visions of the future."

Dream Theater will play Parasomnia in full on their upcoming U.S. tour (as well as performing the Change of Seasons EP), which launches on Friday in Reading, Pennsylvania, and concludes on Oct. 25 in Long Island, New York. See all dates here.

Watch Dream Theater's 'Bend the Clock' Video