Dream Theater Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates Playing ‘Parasomnia’ in Full
Dream Theater have just announced a fall 2025 U.S. tour, performing their new album Parasomnia in full on an "evening with" styled trek.
Parasomnia is the 16th album by the prog metal legends and their first with drummer Mike Portnoy back in the fold since 2009's Black Clouds and Silver Linings. His return to the band also aligned with the group's 40th anniversary, which they began celebrating on tour last year and into 2025.
Now, the attention is fully on the future with a proper album support tour kicking off in early September. Dream Theater will stop at 30 cities in total, wrapping up on Oct. 25.
In addition to playing all eight songs off Parasomnia, including the nearly 20-minute closer "The Shadow Man Incident," the band will also play a variety of other classics and fan favorites throughout each night.
See all of Dream Theater's new tour dates further down the page. For tickets and more information, visit the Dream Theater website.
Dream Theater 2025 U.S. Tour Dates
Sept. 05 – Reading, Penn. @ Santander PAC
Sept. 06 – Baltimore, Md. @ The Lyric
Sept. 09 – North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston PAC
Sept. 10 – Clearwater, Fla. @ The BayCare Sound Amphitheater
Sept. 12 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Sept. 13 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Sept. 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy (40 th Anniversary Tour Rescheduled Date)
Sept. 16 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Owens Auditorium
Sept. 18 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Benedum Center
Sept. 19 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life (Festival)
Sept. 21 – Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre
Sept. 22 – Peoria, Ill. @ Prairie Home Alliance Theater
Sept. 24 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre
Sept. 25 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Orpheum Theatre
Sept. 27 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall
Sept. 29 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center
Oct. 03 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock (Festival)
Oct. 04 – Oceanside, Calif. @ Frontwave Arena
Oct. 05 – Long Beach, Calif. @ Long Beach Terrace Theater
Oct. 07 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Arts Center – Ikeda Theater
Oct. 08 – El Paso, Texas @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
Oct. 11 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater
Oct. 13 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Oct. 14 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
Oct. 17 – Hammond, Ind. @ The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond
Oct. 18 – Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre
Oct. 20 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Landmark Theatre
Oct. 22 – Providence, R.I. @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 23 – Schenectady, N.Y. @ Proctor’s Theatre
Oct. 25 – Long Island, N.Y. @ Nassau Coliseum
