Dream Theater have just announced a fall 2025 U.S. tour, performing their new album Parasomnia in full on an "evening with" styled trek.

Parasomnia is the 16th album by the prog metal legends and their first with drummer Mike Portnoy back in the fold since 2009's Black Clouds and Silver Linings. His return to the band also aligned with the group's 40th anniversary, which they began celebrating on tour last year and into 2025.

Now, the attention is fully on the future with a proper album support tour kicking off in early September. Dream Theater will stop at 30 cities in total, wrapping up on Oct. 25.

In addition to playing all eight songs off Parasomnia, including the nearly 20-minute closer "The Shadow Man Incident," the band will also play a variety of other classics and fan favorites throughout each night.

Dream Theater 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 05 – Reading, Penn. @ Santander PAC

Sept. 06 – Baltimore, Md. @ The Lyric

Sept. 09 – North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston PAC

Sept. 10 – Clearwater, Fla. @ The BayCare Sound Amphitheater

Sept. 12 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Sept. 13 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept. 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy (40 th Anniversary Tour Rescheduled Date)

Sept. 16 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Owens Auditorium

Sept. 18 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Benedum Center

Sept. 19 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life (Festival)

Sept. 21 – Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre

Sept. 22 – Peoria, Ill. @ Prairie Home Alliance Theater

Sept. 24 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre

Sept. 25 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Orpheum Theatre

Sept. 27 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

Sept. 29 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center

Oct. 03 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock (Festival)

Oct. 04 – Oceanside, Calif. @ Frontwave Arena

Oct. 05 – Long Beach, Calif. @ Long Beach Terrace Theater

Oct. 07 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Arts Center – Ikeda Theater

Oct. 08 – El Paso, Texas @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

Oct. 11 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater

Oct. 13 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Oct. 14 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

Oct. 17 – Hammond, Ind. @ The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond

Oct. 18 – Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre

Oct. 20 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Landmark Theatre

Oct. 22 – Providence, R.I. @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 23 – Schenectady, N.Y. @ Proctor’s Theatre

Oct. 25 – Long Island, N.Y. @ Nassau Coliseum

