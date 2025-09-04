During a new interview, Dream Theater's Mike Portnoy named Neil Peart's three "best" Rush Albums.

Portnoy has openly discussed his admiration for Rush and Peart for years. During a new podcast episode with Eddie Trunk, fans called into the conversation to ask Portnoy questions and one of them asked the drummer which Rush album he believes was Peart's best work.

"As far as which album showed Neil's best drumming or at least my favorite drumming, it would be either Hemispheres (1978) or Permanent Waves (1980). That's the sweet spot for me — Permanent Waves, Hemispheres, A Farewell to Kings (1977) — that group of albums from the late '70s early '80s, that was Neil in his prime," Portnoy responded.

The drummer added that he essentially learned how to play in a progressive style with odd time signatures through studying Peart's performance on Permanent Waves and learning how to play it front to back. He also acknowledged it as his favorite Rush album of all time.

"Studying those early Rush albums was huge for me," the rocker said.

Listen to the full podcast episode below.

Dream Theater’s Mike Portnoy Names Neil Peart’s 3 ‘Best’ Rush Albums

What Was Mike Portnoy's Relationship With Neil Peart?

Not only was Peart a massive influence to Portnoy but they eventually established a friendship as well. Portnoy admitted that it wasn't easy establishing that connection during an interview on CBC's Q with Tom Power [via Ultimate Guitar].

"I didn't get to know him till many years into my career, because, as everybody knows, Neil was a very private person, and it was hard to infiltrate that bubble. He had a very close inner circle and to break down that wall and get to him, it took years and years of me trying," Portnoy shared.

"I had gotten to know every other drummer on Earth, doing drum festivals and things like that, but Neil was always very elusive."

After Portnoy broke through "that bubble," he and Peart stayed in touch all the way up until the Rush drummer's death in 2020. Portnoy recalled Peart's lengthy emails with personal updates and how generous he was.

"Once you get to know him and once he befriends you, he was such a genuine, giving person to people he was friends with. And I'm honored that I eventually got to that point with him."

What Do Dream Theater Have Planned for the Rest of 2025?

Dream Theater just shared a new video for the song "Bend the Clock," which you can see below.

The next leg of their U.S. tour in support of Parasomnia kicks off tomorrow (Sept. 5) in Reading, Pa. and continues through late October. They'll be playing the new album in full as well as the Change of Seasons EP.

Then, Dream Theater will take a few months off before touring throughout Asia and Australia in early 2026.

Check out all of Dream Theater's upcoming tour dates on their website.

Dream Theater, 'Bend the Clock' Music Video