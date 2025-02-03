The Best Song Off Every Dream Theater Album

Here's the best song from every Dream Theater studio LP (except for 2025’s Parasomnia)!

As someone who's written a book on the band, I can confidently say that no other artist has had as much of an impact on the development of progressive metal as Dream Theater.

Sure, Fates Warning, Queensrÿche, Iron Maiden, Voivod, Watchtower and Savatage brought trickier arrangements and/or deeper concepts/narratives to 1980s heavy metal. However, it was Dream Theater’s initial two LPs (1989’s When Dream and Day Unite and more importantly, 1992’s Images and Words) that truly fused the aggressiveness of Metallica, Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath with the colorful complexities of Genesis, Rush and Yes.

What’s more, 2025 marks several important milestones for the quintet, including their 40th anniversary; the release of their 16th album, Parasomnia; and in conjunction with their new record, the return of founding drummer Mike Portnoy (whose last record with the group was 2009’s Black Clouds & Silver Linings).

READ MORE: The Best Slayer Song From Every Album

Clearly, it’s the perfect time to decide and discuss what the best song is from every LP that preceded Parasomnia!

Unsurprisingly, this was harder to do for certain albums than for others, as the band have several records with multiple classics! Plus, we’re considering only proper songs (with lyrics/vocals), so instrumentals, preludes, segues and the like don’t count.

Now that we’re all on the same page, let’s dive into our picks for the single best song from each LP (ranging from When Dream and Day Unite to 2021’s A View from the Top of the World)!