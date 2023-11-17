Original Dream Theater Singer Charlie Dominici Dies at 72, Band Pays Tribute

Original Dream Theater singer Charlie Dominici has died at the age of 72. The progressive metal icons paid tribute and drummer Mike Portnoy shared a post of his own, reflecting on the loss and Dominici's brief but important time in the band.

Dominici first linked up with John Petrucci, Mike Portnoy, John Myung and Kevin Moore as part of Majesty in 1987, replacing Chris Collins. One year later, the group changed their name to Dream Theater and, in 1989, they released their impressive debut and only record with Dominici, When Dream and Day Unite.

Looking for a singer who was a more ideal match for the band's music, Dream Theater brought in James LaBrie in 1991 as Dominici's replacement. He remained musically inactive for over a decade, appearing onstage with Dream Theater in 2004 for a special show commemorating the 15th anniversary of that first album.

That same year, the vocalist launched the Dominici band and released an album trilogy with installments arriving in 2005, 2007 and 2008.

Dream Theater shared a post on Instagram remembering their former bandmate, calling him an "incredibly talented songwriter, a well-rounded musician on both guitar and keyboards, and a long-time friend even after his departure from the band."

We are devastated to hear the news of the passing of former Dream Theater singer, Charlie Dominici. Charlie was the voice of DT on our debut album, 'When Dream And Day Unite’, recorded back in 1988. Beyond being a great singer, he was an incredibly talented songwriter, a well-rounded musician on both guitar and keyboards, and a long-time friend even after his departure from the band. Charlie’s unexpected passing is a tremendous loss to everyone in the Dream Theater family, and we wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the Dominici family during this immensely difficult time.

Portnoy, who recently rejoined Dream Theater, elaborated further in his own Instagram post, recalling how the two maintained close contact in the years after Dominici departed the Dream Theater lineup.

I am devastated to share the news of the passing of former Dream Theater singer Charlie Dominici. Charlie was the voice of DT on our debut album ‘When Dream And Day Unite’, recorded back in 1988. Beyond being a great singer, he also was an incredibly talented songwriter and well rounded musician on both guitar and keyboards. While we parted ways with him in late 1989, he always remained a friend…fronting the band that played at mine and Marlene’s wedding in 1994, reuniting w DT for WDADU’s 15th anniversary show in 2004, opening for DT in Europe with his solo band in 2007 and coming to see myself & JP on our tour together in 2022. I was texting with him as recently as a few weeks ago when he texted me to congratulate me on my return to DT on the day of the announcement. He was so happy and excited for us all… Charlie’s unexpected passing is a tremendous loss to everyone in the Dream Theater family, and we wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the Dominici family during this immensely difficult time. If you haven’t seen it already, there is a documentary on DT’s 1988/1989 era that I compiled for the ‘When Dream And Day Reunite’ DVD called “I Can Remember When…” that is a great tribute to Charlie and his time in the band.

Dream Theater, I Can Remember When Documentary

Loudwire sends our condolences to the Dominici family, the members of Dream Theater and all who knew and loved Charlie.

Dream Theater, "A Fortune in Lies"