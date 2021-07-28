Progressive metal icons Dream Theater have set A View From the Top of the World as the title of their 15th studio album, due Oct. 22 on InsideOut Music. A fall U.S. tour will commence soon after with special guest Arch Echo.

A View From the Top of the World will boast seven tracks with a runtime of just over 70 minutes, a great deal of which is occupied by the 20-minute title track which closes the album.

The artwork comes courtesy of the legendary Hugh Syme (Rush, Iron Maiden, Whitesnake, Fates Warning, Queensryche).

View the album cover and complete track listing further down the page.

"We just love to play our instruments. That never goes away," commented guitarist John Petrucci. "I love to be creative, write and exercise that part of my mind. We’ve been able to do this for a long time, and we don’t take it for granted. Whenever we get together, we know we can’t disappoint ourselves or our fans, so we manage to try even harder."

Singer James LaBrie added, "We approach every album like it’s our first. It’s been such a great ride, but we’re not going to stop."

A View From the Top of the World was produced by Petrucci, engineered by James 'Jimmy T' Meslin, who also handled additional production, and mixed and mastered by Andy Sneap. To get tickets to Dream Theater's upcoming tour (see dates below) head here.

Dream Theater, A View From the Top of the World Album Cover + Track Listing

InsideOut Music

1. "The Alien" (9:32)

2. "Answering the Call" (7:35)

3. "Invisible Monster" (6:31)

4. "Sleeping Giant" (10:05)

5. "Transcending Time" (6:25)

6. "Awaken the Master" (9:47)

7. "A View From the Top of the World" (20:24)

Dream Theater + Arch Echo, 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Dream Theater / InsideOut Music