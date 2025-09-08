Tallah vocalist Justin Bonitz has shared an open letter via Metal Hammer on his 2024 HIV diagnosis.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a virus that attacks cells that help the body ward off infections, thus making the infected individuals immunocompromised [via HIV.gov]. Bonitz tested positive for the virus in October of 2024 after having routine bloodwork done.

The singer wrote a letter that was published this past weekend to coincide with the release of Tallah's new album Primeval: Obsession // Detachment. In the letter, he detailed some of the health struggles he's endured as a result of the virus and explained how it's impacted his ability to perform.

How Did Bonitz Learn of His HIV Diagnosis?

Bonitz began the letter with how he learned of his diagnosis. He recalled that he'd been recovering from pneumonia and was suffering from some other ailments at the time.

"I had just finished recording vocals for Tallah's new album, Primeval: Obsession // Detachment, which I did in one, non-stop, unedited, album-long take. It was easily the proudest moment of my entire life and I was still riding that wave…until I opened the letter," the singer wrote.

"You never think it can happen to you until it does, right? I have always been so careful! I am 34 years old and have only had seven sexual partners my whole life — all serious relationships. I never caught any STIs, never partook in hook-ups, one-night-stands, group sex, nothing!"

Bonitz discovered he contracted the virus from his most recent ex-partner, who'd apparently became infected a few months prior from his roommate but wasn't aware of it.

How Did Bonitz Feel After Learning of the Diagnosis?

Bonitz described the first few weeks after learning of his diagnosis as very difficult, full of existential dread and other negative and complex emotions. He also noted that some of the song lyrics he'd written prior to learning he had the virus almost seemed as if they were foreshadowing how his life was about to change.

"I had wanted it to be more personal, so I wrote everything via stream of consciousness and applied a story to it after-the-fact. Not to be dramatic, but when I look back at these lyrics, I wonder, 'Did I predict my future?'," the singer explained.

One example he cited was, "It's already decided. Don't test your fate, because you might hate what you find... It's already transpired. You're just catching up."

How Is Bonitz Dealing With His HIV Diagnosis Now?

Bonitz has only performed four times since last October and admitted that he was afraid of being around people for a while because he saw being around others as a risk to his health.

Now that it's been almost a full year since he learned he has HIV, his outlook is a bit more optimistic. He mentioned he's taking medication for the virus and that it hasn't impacted his physical strength, although he did suffer some damage to his kidney as a result of the medication.

"With how good today's treatment is, I think natural aging will take me down before this disease does," he wrote.

"That being said, there is still an undetectable level of virus running through my blood and because my immune system is so responsive, it causes systemic inflammation, which absolutely affects my vocal cords."

Bonitz noted a few changes he noticed about his voice, mainly some of his screams. But he assured that his voice hasn't thinned out and his range hasn't altered at all.

"To be completely transparent, touring does have me worried," he shared. "My bands do not play to a click track when we play live, which means there are no vocal backing tracks or anything to hide behind. Not trying to knock bands who use that stuff; I am just saying I will need to be extra cautious about my vocal health and physical health while on the road, which will definitely disrupt fan interaction."

The frontman concluded the letter with a vow to continue on in his musical endeavors, which includes new material for his solo project Hungry Lights. He hopes that his fans aren't disheartened if he is less engaging in person and is hoping that he can set an example for others by prioritizing his health.

Read Bonitz's full letter on the Louder Sound website and learn more about HIV/AIDS on HIV.gov. Check out Tallah's upcoming tour dates on Ticketmaster.