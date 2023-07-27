12 Rock/Metal YouTubers Name Their Favorite Metal Album in New Bradley Hall Video

YouTuber Bradley Hall has uploaded a new video in which 12 YouTubers in the rock and metal community name their all-time favorite metal album.

Hall has made it no secret over the years that he worships Megadeth's Rust in Peace. Not only is it his personal favorite album, he's shown just how much he loves it by playing the entire damn album — every song, every solo — in just one single take. This type of madness is entirely typical of Hall, who routinely issues incredible challenges to himself, such as writing an entire album in the style of another band in only 24 hours. Follow his channel here.

But what about Hall's peers, such as Nik Nocturnal, Sunfyre, Jared Dines and so many others?

And why is almost everyone in front of this cool sort of castle looking building? Well, Jared Dines had the brilliant idea of getting 20 musicians and YouTubers together in one place for a week to film a ton of stuff for a reality-styled TV show dubbed Musician Mansion. Learn more about that here.

Okay, let's dive into everyone's favorite metal albums below!

12 YOUTUBERS NAME THEIR FAVORITE METAL ALBUM OF ALL TIME

Rudy Ayoub — Megadeth, Rust in Peace

"The solos are just, like... I did not realize guitar could sound like that," says Ayoub, shouting out the articulation, speed and melody that are all present on Megadeth's game-changing 1990 album.

Follow Rudy Ayoub on YouTube.

Andrew Baena — Volumes, Via

For Carcosa's Andrew Baena, it's the debut album from prog metalcore/djent extraordinaires Volumes.

"When I first heard that it really kind of changed a lot of things for my guitar playing," he says, adding that he appreciates that the guitar playing is super rhythmic but not overly complex.

Follow Andrew Baena on YouTube.

Angel Vivaldi — Parkway Drive, Horizons

The second album by Australian metalcore powerhouse Parkway Drive gets Vivaldi's vote. He calls it a "melodic masterpiece" and even heard it for the first time while in a Hot Topic store. He put the headphones on at the display and "Idles and Anchors" totally blew his mind.

"I never heard anything quite like that," he adds in what is becoming a trend in this video where each YouTubers' favorite album is one that reframed their view on music.

Follow Angel Vivaldi on YouTube.

Drewsif — Gojira, The Way of All Flesh

Drewsif's selection is curiously one he admits he doesn't even know "particularly well" but the impact it has made is one he views as undeniable. "it's very clearly seminal for a number of different bands," he assesses, while taking stock of the record's dynamic musical palette.

Follow Drewsif on YouTube.

Paula Carregosa — Conquering Dystopia, Conquering Dystopia

This is a deep pick! The all-star lineup includes guitarist Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy, Nevermore), guitarist Keith Merrow (Merrow, Nightmarer, ex-Alluvial), bassist Alex Webster (Cannibal Corpse) and drummer Alex Rüdinger (Ordinance, Good Tiger, ex-The Faceless, ex-Threat Signal).

"It's so technical and heavy," says Carregosa.

Follow Paula Carregosa on YouTube.

Anthony Vincent — Pantera, Far Beyond Driven

The mastermind of 10 Second Songs says that this Pantera album is "American muscle" and that he didn't realize metal could be this heavy. His favorite song? "Slaughtered."

Follow Anthony Vincent on YouTube.

Sunfyre — Avenged Sevenfold, City of Evil

Sunfyre, drummer and worshipper of Toad from Super Mario Bros, loves City of Evil by Avenged Sevenfold because it brings her back to middle school, which was when she demonstrated a serious interest in drumming.

Her favorite track is "Sidewinder" because "there's a lot of dancing there and it's heavy."

Sunfyre also says Avenged Sevenfold's new album took time to grow on her but she's into it now.

Follow Sunfyre on YouTube.

Justin Bonitz — Disillusion, Back to Times of Splendor

Justin Bonitz, who also fronts Tallah, names the debut album by German progressive death metal band Disillusion.

"It's a concept album. There's only [six] songs on it but they're all super long and it just flows perfectly from beginning to end like one giant song," he enthuses.

Follow Justin Bonitz on YouTube.

Nik Nocturnal — All That Remains, The Fall of Ideals

"It riffs fucking hard," Nik Nocturnal says of the influential All That Remains release. "It's got good-ass breakdowns, some of the best solos ever made, period. Don't question why — it's just facts," he argues, adding that the album just makes him happy when he listens to it.

Follow Nik Nocturnal on YouTube.

Sophie Burrell — Periphery, Periphery II: This Time It's Personal

"It had quite a big impact on me in my teenage years," assesses Sophie Burrell of Periphery's impressive sophomore record.

She also reveals that what you see in her videos isn't entirely reflective of her own personal taste. "I'm a massive Periphery fan, metal-wise, that's where I sit way more than Metallica and Megadeth. I just do that shit to crowd-please."

Follow Sophie Burrell on YouTube.

Austin Dickey — The Contortionist, Language

Austin Dickey credits this album from The Contortionist as the first album that felt like a true experience front to back.

"It was one of the first times I heard instrumentals that moved me emotionally and it opened a new perspective to music for me. It's genuine artistry," he boasts.

Follow Austin Dickey on YouTube.

Jared Dines, Van Halen, Van Halen

Finishing up the video, Jared Dines puts on his dad rock hat and names the outstanding debut by Van Halen as his favorite. Yes, his dad had the album and that's how he heard it. His mind was blown and he wanted to be Eddie Van Halen. "I even grew my hair out to look like his," confesses Dines.

Oh, and "Ice Cream Man" happens to be his favorite. He couldn't wrap his head around the solo as a teenager.

Follow Jared Dines on YouTube.

