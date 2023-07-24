Here are Nita Strauss 10 favorite guitarists of the last 10 years.

Strauss has become one of the biggest names to emerge in the rock/metal guitar world in the 21st century, and she even extended her talents over to the pop realm as part of Demi Lovato's backing band on a tour last year. Of course, she's been a fixture in the Alice Cooper live lineup since 2011 (his backing band also got to help write the shock rock legend's new album The Road) and, stacking the deck even more, Strauss just dropped her second solo record, The Call of the Void.

Did we mention she's the house guitarist for the NFL's Los Angeles Rams as well?

These accolades mean Strauss is overqualified when it comes to assessing the pool of exciting guitarists who aren't the same household names you've read about for decades and we're thrilled to have her here with us to help lift up all of these worthy musicians.

The Call of the Void showcases a lot of techniques Strauss doesn't employ in Alice Cooper, unleashing some shredding metal fury across 13 tracks that also have an occasional lean toward hard rock and punk. It's all heavy and features a ton of star power, including guest appearances from Alice Cooper, Marty Friedman, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Chris Motionless (Motionless in White), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), David Draiman (Disturbed), Lilith Czar and Anders Friden (In Flames).

Check out "The Golden Trail" below and then check further below to see Nita Strauss' favorite guitarists of the last decade!

Nita Strauss, "The Golden Trail" ft. In Flames' Anders Friden