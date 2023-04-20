The Deathcore Band Demi Lovato Recommended to Nita Strauss Proves She Has Good Taste

Guitarist Nita Strauss, who recently rejoined Alice Cooper's band after touring with pop singer Demi Lovato last year, has shared that the superstar recently introduced her to the deathcore band Bodysnatcher and she's loving the pulverizing riffs the group lays down.

In an Instagram Story post, Strauss shared a screenshot from the Spotify app on her phone, which showed her listening to the Bodysnatcher song "Take Me To Hell."

"[Demi Lovato] just introduced me to [Bodysnatcher] and this RIIIIFFFFFFF is 👌👌👌😤😤😤," noting the guitar part at the 19-second mark.

Thanks to the likes of Lorna Shore and Brand of Sacrifice, the deathcore genre is experienced a surge in popularity, the biggest since its mid-to-late 2000s heyday when acts such as Suicide Silence and Job For a Cowboy helped launch the style.

It shouldn't come as a surprise, either. Lovato's love of heavy music is not at all a secret. Remember when she posted about listening to He Is Legend while driving while attempting to scream along? The pop star also returned to her rock-leaning roots on last year's Holy Fvck album.

There's this 2022 tweet, too, where Strauss mentions that Lovato name dropped Job For a Cowboy and black metal band Abigail Williams "as some of her favorite bands," which surprised the guitarist at first.

Who are Bodysnatcher?

Bodysnatcher are a deathcore band from Melbourne, Florida who released their first album, Death of Me, in 2017 after issuing the debut EP Abandonment in 2015. In 2020, they released This Heavy Void, their second full length and most recently followed it up with last years' Bleed-Abide, their first with new label home MNRK Heavy.

The band is Kyle Medina (vocals), Kyle Carter (guitar), Kyle Shope (bass) and Chris Whited (drums) and the name Bodysnatcher was inspired by the gruesome crimes of infamous serial killer Ed Gein.

Their sound also incorporates beatdown hardcore, making it even more breakdown-intensive than the deathcore genre is known for and you can check out the video for the single "Take Me To Hell," which Strauss shouted out on Instagram, directly below.

Head here to see all of Bodysnatcher's upcoming tour dates.

Bodysnatcher, "Take Me To Hell" Music Video

