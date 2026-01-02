Nita Strauss Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Child With Husband Josh Villalta

Congratulations to Nita Strauss, who revealed that she's expecting her first child with her husband and manager Josh Villalta.

The couple started dating in 2011 and got married in May of 2024. They announced in a social media post yesterday (Jan. 1) that they're expecting a baby boy this summer.

"Looks like 2026 will be the best year yet," the caption of the post reads. "We’ve waited so long for this miracle and now the time is finally here! He will come into this world surrounded by so much love! So excited to meet our little man this summer."

How Did Nita Strauss + Josh Villalta Start Dating?

Strauss and Villalta were introduced to each other through a mutual friend at the Rainbow Bar and Grill in Los Angeles over a decade ago. After running into each other a few more times, a romance blossomed between them.

"I fell in love with him so fast," Strauss told Loudwire in an exclusive interview after their wedding in 2024.

"Josh was a little more cautious and took his time figuring things out but I said 'I love you' after we'd been dating for like six weeks."

When Did Josh Villalta Propose?

Villalta eventually started managing Strauss and later became the drummer in her solo band when she launched it in 2018. He proposed during the album release party for her second record The Call of the Void in the summer of 2023.

"I always get asked, 'What took you so long?' Well to me, everything had to be right. It was the right moment and if you asked me when I would do it, I would do it every time the same place," Villalta said.

They had a "modern-day Dracula" themed wedding with a star-studded guest list including Alice Cooper, Disturbed's David Draiman and John Moyer, Demi Lovato and some others. WWE's Mick Foley officiated the ceremony.

Check out our wedding interview with the couple below.

Congratulations again to the couple!

