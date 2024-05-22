Behind Nita Strauss’ Heavy Metal Dream Wedding – Interview

Nita Strauss recently married her manager and drummer Josh Villalta, and they threw the perfect metal wedding.

Loudwire had the privilege of speaking with the newlyweds less than a week after the wedding. They gave us the details behind the proposal, the planning, the guest list, wrestling legend Mick Foley's role as their officiant, Alice Cooper's reading with his wife Sheryl and more.

When + Where Was the Wedding?

Strauss and Villalta married at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 4. Their wedding planner carried out their vision, "modern day Dracula," perfectly, although the process was not entirely without its hiccups, as revealed by the couple during the conversation.

Live Music

Thanks to their wedding band The Moon Units, the night was full of of performances by members of the star-studded guest list, including Disturbed's David Draiman.

"It was just such a loose, fun way to spend the reception because we're not a big dancing crowd," Strauss said. "We're not gonna have these formal dance moments or anything. We did have a formal first dance, but beyond that, we didn't expect all of our guests to get up and fill the dance floor."

First Dance

The song the couple danced to during that formal first dance? Extreme's "More Than Words." But, they walked out to a much heavier song at the start of the reception, which Strauss has always said would be her choice for her entrance music at a WWE event.

More About the Wedding

Watch the interview below to hear about the first time Strauss told Villalta she loved him, the event he initially planned to propose at and the couple's biggest piece of advice for planning the perfect metal wedding.

You can also see a gallery of images from the night underneath the interview.

Behind Nita Strauss' Heavy Metal Dream Wedding

Photos of Nita Strauss + Josh Villalta's Metal Wedding Photos from Nita Strauss and Josh Villalta's wedding, provided courtesy of the couple.