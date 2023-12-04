Mammoth WVH Announce 2024 Headline Tour With Nita Strauss + Intervals

With the calendar about to close on 2023, Mammoth WVH have announced their first major touring plans of 2024. The Wolfgang Van Halen-led group will be hitting the road in February 2024, with Nita Strauss opening the first half of the tour, while Intervals will be the support act for the back half.

The dates come in support of the band's sophomore set, Mammoth II, which yielded the singles "Another Celebration at the End of the World" and "I'm Alright," as well as the promotional singles "Like a Pastime" and "Take a Bow." The album arrived at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 Album chart upon its release back in August.

Nita Strauss, who will be on board the trek from Feb. 21-March 10, is supporting her 2023 album, The Call of the Wild, while Intervals, who take over for the second leg May 4-17, last released their Circadian album in 2020, but did offer the new single "mnemonic" earlier this year. See all the dates, cities and venues listed for the tour below.

“2023 has been an amazing year and 2024 is shaping up to be even busier. To be able to headline more shows with Nita Strauss and then having Intervals join us later is so exciting. I am honored that I get to return to that incredible Metallica stage as well as reunite with Dave Grohl and the guys in the Foo Fighters. I can’t wait to see everyone next year,” says Wolfgang Van Halen.

All headline shows will go on sale to the general public this Friday (Dec. 8) at 10AM local time. Be sure to hit the band's website for all VIP package and ticketing details.

Mammoth WVH 2024 Tour Dates

Feb. 21 – St. Louis, Mo @ Red Flag ^

Feb. 23 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman ^

Feb. 24 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee ^

Feb. 27 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

Feb. 28 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew’s Hall ^

March 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s ^

March 2 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge ^

March 5 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad’s Place ^

March 6 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount ^

March 8 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Roxian Theatre ^

March 9 – Charles Town, W.V. @ The Event Center at Hollywood Casino ^

March 10 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live ^

May 4 – Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center *

May 5 – Portland, Maine @ Aura *

May 7 – Wilmington, Del. @ The Queen *

May 8 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa *

May 10 – Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center *

May 12 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live *

May 14 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal *

May 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl *

May 17 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom *

^ Headline Show – Special Guest Nita Strauss

* Headline Show – Special Guest Intervals

