Three Years in the Making, Wolfgang Van Halen Unveils New Signature EVH Gear Guitar

Wolfgang Van Halen has just announced a new line of signature EVH Gear SA-126 guitars.

It's been in the works for three years as the Mammoth WVH founder was in pursuit of a sound all his own. He worked with Matt Bruck and EVH's Masterbuilder Chip Ellis to bring it to fruition and it is set to be released in May.

“The SA-126 was born out of necessity for finding my own sound,” says Van Halen, "I wanted to do my own thing and that’s how I gravitated towards semi-hollow bodies and how it became my core sound."

"The goal was to put together a guitar that didn’t exist yet which merged the beauty and wonderful warm tones of a classic semi-hollow guitar but with the performance style and neck that EVH gear is known for," he continues.

Van Halen even spent two years testing this new guitar out on tour.

EVH SA-126 Guitars

Wolfgang Van Halen EVH Gear loading...

The announcement also coincides with what would have been Eddie Van Halen's 69th birthday. His legacy lives on through the music he made, his innovative EVH Gear and his son Wolfgang.

“Unveiling the SA-126 on this significant day is a testament to the future we're forging at EVH Gear,” adds Jon Romanowski, VP Category Management, EVH Gear. “I'm incredibly proud of Wolfgang and the team for their dedication to pushing boundaries and shaping the brand's next chapter with innovation and artistry.”

In the video below, Van Halen shows off his new signature model, which is available in four finishes.

To view all of the tech specs of the SA-126 models, head to the EVH Gear website.

Wolfgang Van Halen Shows Off New EVH SA-126 Guitars

READ MORE: Wolfgang Names Three Huge Guitar Influences (Other Than Eddie Van Halen)

Mammoth WVH 2024 Tour Dates

Feb. 21 – St. Louis, Mo @ Red Flag ^

Feb. 23 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman ^

Feb. 24 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee ^

Feb. 27 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

Feb. 28 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew’s Hall ^

March 01 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s ^

March 02 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge ^

March 05 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad’s Place ^

March 06 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount ^

March 08 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Roxian Theatre ^

March 09 – Charles Town, W.V. @ The Event Center at Hollywood Casino ^

March 10 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live ^

May 04 – Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center *

May 05 – Portland, Maine @ Aura *

May 07 – Wilmington, Del. @ The Queen *

May 08 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa *

May 10 – Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center *

May 12 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live *

May 14 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal *

May 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl *

May 17 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom *

^ Headline Show – Special Guest Nita Strauss

* Headline Show – Special Guest Intervals

22 Most Expensive Guitars of All Time Here are the 22 most expensive guitars of all time ever sold at auction. Indeed, these axes are the cream of the crop when it comes to expensive rock star guitars. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp